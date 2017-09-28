Bajrang Dal activists prevent Hindu girl, Muslim boy from getting married in Meerut court



Meerut: Bajrang Dal workers prevented a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy from getting married in court, alleged its a case of love jehad pic.twitter.com/4ImnyfdOd1

New Delhi: Bajrang Dal activists yet again tried to prevent an inter-faith couple from getting married in Meerut. In this particular incident, a Hindu girl was not allowed to get her marriage registered in local court as the boy belonged to Muslim community.The activists claimed it to be a case of ‘love jihad’. In their customary style of protest, the activists raised slogans by getting into a verbal duel with the police officials.Reports say the boy is named Saddam Hussain. The girl belongs to Faridabad. The families from both the sides have been informed and summoned by police to ascertain facts.The couple is kept under police custody in Civil Lines. No action was taken against the notorious right-wing Hindu outfit.Couple of days ago, a woman BJP leader in Aligarh slapped a girl here for being friendly with a youth from the Muslim community, a video of which went viral on social media.