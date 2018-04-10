Badaun,UP: BSP leader re-colours Ambedkar statue 'blue' after it was earlier repaired & painted 'saffron'

The statue, which was earlier painted saffron, had sent a strong message across the Dalit community, is now ‘painting’ a new picture with BSP’s blue.



The statue has been placed in Ambedkar park in Dugraiya village.



Superintendent of Police Kamal Kishore had said the police covered the vandalised statue with cloth and started a probe into the incident.



Additional force had been deployed and a case had been registered against unidentified persons.







Similar incidents also took place in Firozabad, Etah, Siddhartnagar and Allahabad districts recently.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directives to the district magistrates and SPs to take steps for ensuring security of the statues installed in their respective districts.

Badaun: The statue of BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon; which was damaged by a group of people in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, was re-painted ‘blue’ by BSP leader Himendra Gautam on Tuesday, after it was earlier repaired and painted ‘saffron’.