Badaun,UP: BSP leader re-colours Ambedkar statue 'blue' after it was earlier repaired & painted 'saffron'

The statue has been placed in Ambedkar park in Dugraiya village.
Superintendent of Police Kamal Kishore had said the police covered the vandalised statue with cloth and started a probe into the incident.
Additional force had been deployed and a case had been registered against unidentified persons.
Similar incidents also took place in Firozabad, Etah, Siddhartnagar and Allahabad districts recently.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directives to the district magistrates and SPs to take steps for ensuring security of the statues installed in their respective districts.
