 Bad weather forces PM Modi's flight to stopover at Jaipur
By: || Updated: 30 May 2016 05:04 AM
JAIPUR: Heavy rainfall and strong winds in Delhi last night, forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Air India flight to stall at Jaipur, while it was flying from Karnataka to the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi was on his way back from Karnataka where he addressed a public meeting in Devangere earlier in the day, to mark the completion of two years of his government.

The plane landed in Jaipur at around 9.15 p.m. After a stoppage of over two hours the flight took off from Jaipur and landed in Delhi at around 12:10 a.m.

More than 25 flights scheduled for arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday evening were diverted to other nearby airports due to the bad weather in the national capital.

Dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with rains lashed the national capital last evening.

