 Baby Moshe, who lost his parents in the 26/11 terror attacks, arrives in Mumbai
  Baby Moshe, who lost his parents in the 26/11 terror attacks, arrives in Mumbai

Baby Moshe, who lost his parents in the 26/11 terror attacks, arrives in Mumbai

12-year-old Moshe’s parents were victims of Mumbai terror attacks

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 11:09 AM
Baby Moshe, who lost his parents in the 26/11 terror attacks, arrives in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ten years after Mumbai jolted because of 26/11 terror attacks and claimed the lives of the parents of baby Moshe or Moshe Holtzberg (then less than 2-year-old); returned to India on a visit with his grandparents on Tuesday.

12-year-old Moshe’s parents were victims of Mumbai terror attack whereas; he luckily survived the attack as he was rushed out of the Nariman House building by his maid, who dodged the terrorists.

DTonsZqVwAAl0dF

Baby Moshe’s visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him over during his visit to Israel last year. PM had promised an extended visa for both Moshe and his family members.

Moshe, who seems very excited for the visit, will enjoy special arrangements which have been made for him.

The visit comes at the same time when Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s 6-day India visit.

First Published:
Next Story

