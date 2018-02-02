Baba Ramdev at ABP News Budget Conference: People earning upto Rs 5 lakhs should pay zero tax



Rahul Gandhi did not immediately comment on #Budget2018 but did an analysis along with other senior leaders including Former FM Chidamabaram later. He then posted his views on Twitter: @rssurjewala #ABPबजटसम्मेलन https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ pic.twitter.com/DYxkajlba3

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 2, 2018



Congress has kept losing assembly polls in most states but is so jubilant in winning couple of bypoll seats: @SudhanshuTrived, BJP https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ #ABPबजटसम्मेलन pic.twitter.com/ztCtjRVhyE



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 2, 2018





Every year BJP brings out a 'jumla'. It has converted the entire country to just 'jumlas'. Thank god it is their last budget: @rssurjewala https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ #ABPबजटसम्मेलन pic.twitter.com/pfVwjqNS1X

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 2, 2018

Ramdev Baba, known for his work in Ayurveda, business, politics, and agriculture, on Friday at the ABP News conference gave his views on the Budget 2018.Swami Ramdev said that sustaining a livelihood in Forty to fifty thousand is very difficult. He proposed that no tax should be cut from the salary of a person who earns five lakh or less. He added that maybe this time, Narendra Modi wanted to do something for the farmers so a lot has been given to them.WATCH VIDEO:The saffron clad Baba also said that Modi always talks about uplifting the downtrodden so steps taken in this budget will benefit them.He said that education and medicine should be free for everyone and in this direction, Modi has taken many steps so even if this burdens the middle class, it should be done. He also said that more should be done to benefit the middle class too.Taking a jibe on an old statement of the Finance Minister where he had said that people who earn less than 5 lakh should be exempted from taxation, Baba said that his (Arun Jaitley) memory has become weak and will try to help him through Anloam Viloam.He said that his suggestions made on black money, corruption were being worked on and he has even got signature of the major BJP leaders.Ram Dev Baba further added that the prices of crude oil are low but prices of petrol and oil didn’t go low but Gadkari Ji is also building roads, so good things are also happening but our expectations are very high from this government. There is scope for improvement in the system and improvement takes time. Modiji is working for it and there is no alternative to Narendra Modi in India.