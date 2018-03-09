Statue of B.R. Ambedkar vandalised in Haridwar

According to the reports the statue was destroyed at night in Kanhawaali village. Inspector Bhagwan Mehar and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kaustubh Mishra visited the spot to pacify protesters, mostly Dalits.
Authorities said the statue of Ambedkar was damaged in the past too, adding that a dispute was on between two villagers over the land on which it had been installed.
Police said the vandalism could be a result of this dispute. "We are trying to trace the miscreants," the official said.
First Published: 09 Mar 2018 03:23 PM