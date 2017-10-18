Ayodhya ready for Mega Diwali; massive arrangements ahead of Yogi visit today



Lazer show around Saryu river



Ram Lila will be enacted



Sri Lankan artists have been called for Ramlila



Ghats around Saryu river to be lit up with 1 lakh 70 thousand diyas



Yogi’s entire cabinet to be present in Ayodhya





To reach Faizabad helipad at 3:15 pm



To reach Ayodhya’s Ram Katha park at 3:40 pm



To be a part of several tableaus of Ram and Sita between 3:40 and 3:50pm



At 3:55pm Yogi would welcome disguised Lord Ram and Sita at Ram Katha Park helipad



Would reach the stage at 4 pm



At 4:15pm CM would inaugurate several development projects taking place in Ayodhya



At 4:45 pm tourism Minister would address the crowd



At 4:55 pm Minsiter of Energy would address the crowd



At 5:10 pm, Yogi would deliver a speech



At %;25 pm, Governro Ram Naik would address the masses



At %:50 pm, they would reach Naya Ghat and do surya pujan



At 6:10 pm, they would do Suraj Aarti



At 6:45 pm, he would leave for Ram Paddy



Thereafter a lazor show shall be organized in Ram Paddy



At 7:45 pm Ram Lila would be conducted



Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday morning on the occasion of ‘Choti Diwali’ where a massive event is set to be organized. Dosguised lord Ram and Sita would fly to Adyodhya via chopper, where CM Adityanath would perform a rajtilak.Also thousands of lamps (diyas) would be lit on the bank of river Sarayu to mark the occasion.The Kanak Bhawan, which was a place to reside for Lord Ram shall be renovated. Announcement to renovate Dashrat palace is also likely to be made.Besides this announcements will be made to initiate schemes to beautify ghats. Yogi Government is likely to spend Rs 134 crore for the same.Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,Tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Central tourism minister Alphonse and Mahesh Sharma. Several MPs and MLAs are also likely to participate.