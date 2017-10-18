Ayodhya ready for Mega Diwali; massive arrangements ahead of Yogi visit today

Also thousands of lamps (diyas) would be lit on the bank of river Sarayu to mark the occasion.
What all will happen?
- Lazer show around Saryu river
- Ram Lila will be enacted
- Sri Lankan artists have been called for Ramlila
- Ghats around Saryu river to be lit up with 1 lakh 70 thousand diyas
- Yogi’s entire cabinet to be present in Ayodhya
The Kanak Bhawan, which was a place to reside for Lord Ram shall be renovated. Announcement to renovate Dashrat palace is also likely to be made.
Besides this announcements will be made to initiate schemes to beautify ghats. Yogi Government is likely to spend Rs 134 crore for the same.
Who all will be present?
Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,Tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Central tourism minister Alphonse and Mahesh Sharma. Several MPs and MLAs are also likely to participate.
Yogi’s minute to minute itinerary:
- To reach Faizabad helipad at 3:15 pm
- To reach Ayodhya’s Ram Katha park at 3:40 pm
- To be a part of several tableaus of Ram and Sita between 3:40 and 3:50pm
- At 3:55pm Yogi would welcome disguised Lord Ram and Sita at Ram Katha Park helipad
- Would reach the stage at 4 pm
- At 4:15pm CM would inaugurate several development projects taking place in Ayodhya
- At 4:45 pm tourism Minister would address the crowd
- At 4:55 pm Minsiter of Energy would address the crowd
- At 5:10 pm, Yogi would deliver a speech
- At %;25 pm, Governro Ram Naik would address the masses
- At %:50 pm, they would reach Naya Ghat and do surya pujan
- At 6:10 pm, they would do Suraj Aarti
- At 6:45 pm, he would leave for Ram Paddy
- Thereafter a lazor show shall be organized in Ram Paddy
- At 7:45 pm Ram Lila would be conducted
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 18 Oct 2017 07:48 AM