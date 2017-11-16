 Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy suggests Hindus to 'Wake Up'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy suggests Hindus to 'Wake Up'

Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy suggests Hindus to 'Wake Up'

Commenting on Ayodhya controversy Swamy tweeted-"Hindus wake up! Muslims leaders are refusing to give up on a masjid, that is shiftable ,to restore the holiest temple on the birthplace of Ram".

By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 01:49 PM
Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy suggests Hindus to 'Wake Up'

Image: Subramanian Swamy/Twitter

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subramanian Swamy on Thursday suggested Hindu's to "wake up" in one of his flammable tweets.

Commenting on Ayodhya controversy, Swamy tweeted-"Hindus wake up! Muslims leaders are refusing to give up on a masjid, that is shiftable ,to restore the holiest temple on the birthplace of Ram".




It is worth mentioning here that the Ram Temple issue has gained momentum these days.

Recently, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar has jumped in as a "mediator" in the Ayodhya controversy.

After meeting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, Sri Sri on Thursday visited the Ayodhya on Thursday to talk to all parties in order to find amicable solution to the Ayodhya dispute.

However, UP CM Yogi, on Thursday, said that now its too late to solve Ayodhya dispute via talks.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story TMC leader threatens to 'break legs' of opposition leaders

trending now

VIDEO
Dhadak: When Karan Johar announced arrival of two new ...
INDIA
Padmavati row: Karni Sena Chief threatens to 'chop off' ...
VIDEO
Ishqbaaz: Shivaay and Anika get romantic