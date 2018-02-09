 Ayodhya dispute: Muslim spiritual leaders meet Sri Sri Ravishankar; attempt to resolve matter amicably
In the meeting, both the parties have decided to meet next in March, post Holi.

Updated: 09 Feb 2018 12:56 PM
Muslim spiritual leaders meet Sri Sri in Bengaluru over Ayodhya dispute

Bengaluru: In a major development in Ayodhya disputed land case, Muslim spiritual leaders on Friday met Sri Sri Ravishankar here to discuss the ongoing Ram temple issue and presented a new formula on the same.

Formula in today’s meeting:

A mosque should be built elsewhere and a ram temple should be built on the controversial land.

Subramian Swamy’s formula:

“Ram temple should be built on the disputed land and a mosque should be built on the other side of Sarayu River” was suggested by Subramanian Swamy.

Justice Palok Basu’s formula: The part where ram moorti is placed, should be allotted for building Ram temple. The rest of the land should be given to Sunni Waqf board and Nirmohi Akhada. The Muslim section should make a mosque 200 metres away.

Hasim Ansari and Mahant Gyandas’ formula:

Both temple and mosque should be built on the controversial land and both should be separated with a 100 metre long wall.

Sri Sri’s formula:

A temple should be formed on the controversial land.

Though the parties have yet to come on any consensus on the various formulas, the sources say that It Is highly likely that the matter would be resolved out-of-court amicably and peacefully.

In the meeting, both the parties have decided to meet next in March, post Holi.

This was an attempt by both the parties to resolve the matter .

