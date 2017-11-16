Ayodhya Dispute: All eyes on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s visit today





Ayodhya: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who claims have a neutral take on the Ram Mandir row is set to visit Ayodhya on Thursday. Sri Sri will have talks with all the sides on reaching the disputed land, even though neither of them are ready for compromise.Ravi Shankar, who was in Lucknow for meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, would reach Ayodhya at 11 am today.• After visiting Ram Janmbhoomi, he would meet Iqbal Ansari.• Therafter, he would meet Sunni Waqf board’s Haji Mehboob.• After this, he is set to meet Nritya Gopaldas and MahantgyandasSpeaking on Ravi Shankar’s visit, Mufti Mukarm; a Muslim spiritual leader said “Sri Sri’s visit would not resolve the Babri Masjid issue, as no compromise can resolve it. The issue can only be resolved via court.”Sri Sri is neither inclined towards any party nor has he been asked by the court to resolve the issue. The question therefore arises that why is he indulging into the matter then?Sri Sri’s Ayodhya visit comes at a time when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will himself be present there for campaigning for the forthcoming Municipal polls.The civic polls in Uttar Pradesh are going to happen on November 22.