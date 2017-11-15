Ayodhya controversy: Sri Sri meets CM Yogi in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar held a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow over the ongoing controversy on Ram Mandir. As per Sri Sri, he is attempting to resolve the matter, therefore he is holding talks with both the sides.Sri Sri is also set to visit Ayodhya after holding a meeting with CM Yogi.The central government on the other hand has maintained a distance from this and have clarified that the government has nothing to do with their meeting. Speaking on the same, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said “If the matter can be resolved via dialogue, it is welcomed”.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s love for Ayodhya has not been hidden. Very recently he organized a massive event in Ayodhya on Diwali.Sri Sri Ravishankar has always claimed to have a neutral point of view on the Ayodhya controversy.