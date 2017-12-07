Awesome Video: Watch When NASA Crew Enjoyed Pizza In Space

The video is shared by Randy Bresnik of NASA with a caption-"Pizza delivery to @space_station! Our Expedition 53 crew had a blast channeling our inner chef by building #tasty pizzas for movie night. Whose pizza looks the tastiest?"
In the video, six men can be seen having fun with "pizza floating all over the space".
In the starting of the one-minute video, a pizza can be seen "gliding" across the screen.
Surely, once in a lifetime, we all like to eat pizza like this.
Watch video:
Pizza delivery to @space_station! Our Expedition 53 crew had a blast channeling our inner chef by building #tasty pizzas for movie night. Whose pizza looks the tastiest? pic.twitter.com/qCVdi3qHYW
— Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 2, 2017
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Dec 2017 11:27 AM