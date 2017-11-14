 Auctioning of Dawood’s property: Swami Chakrapani plans to turn don’s hotel into toilet
By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 11:08 AM
Auctioning of Dawood's properties today/ File image

Mumbai: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s property is once again about to get auctioned in Mumbai on Tuesday. As per sources, over 12 people have shown interest in the auctioning of Dawood’s assets.

The auctioning would begin 10 am in Mumbai’s Indian Merchant Chamber, in Church Gate.

Properties to be auctioned:

  • Dambarwala building, Park Modia Street, Mumbai (auction to begin from Rs 1cr, 55lakh, 66 thousand)

  • Hotel Raunak Afroz, Park Modia Street, Mumbai (auction to begin from Rs 1 cr, 18 lakh, 63 thousand)

  • Shabnam guest house, Park Modia Street, Mumbai (auction to begin from 1 cr, 21 lakh, 43 thousand)


Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani has already shown an interest in purchasing don’s Hotel Raunak Afroz and turning it into non-paid toilet.

He also plans to purchase don’s another property and build a hospital in its place.

State Government’s revenue department has given advertisements in the newspapers about the auctioning.

Dawood’s property was auctioned even in 2015, journalist Bala Krishna purchased Dawood’s Raunak Afroz hotel but because of insufficient funds, he couldn’t pay the whole amount and therefore, re-auctioning would take place.

When Dawood’s property was auctioned the last time, his green car was purchased by Swami Chakrapani for Rs 30 thousand and was lit to flames, calling it a symbol of terror.

