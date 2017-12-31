 New Year 2018: This is how New Zealand is welcoming 2018
Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018

By: || Updated: 31 Dec 2017 04:58 PM
IMAGE: TWITTER/ @bb031

NEW DELHI: New Zealanders have welcomed in 2018 with an amazing firework display. The firework happened from Auckland's Sky Tower.

Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018.





Thousands of cheering crowd gathered in the New Year to see the view.

When major cities will welcome 2018

  • 11.00 GMT Auckland, New Zealand

  • 13:00 GMT Sydney, Australia

  • 15:00 Tokyo

  • 16:00 Beijing and Hong Kong

  • 20:00 Dubai

  • 23:00 Paris, Rome and Brussels

  • 00:00 London

  • 05:00 New York

  • 08:00 Los Angeles


 

