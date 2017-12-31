New Year 2018: This is how New Zealand is welcoming 2018

image: ani/ twitter
#WATCH New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year 2018 with spectacular fireworks pic.twitter.com/ablPAAsleT
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017
Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018.
Thousands of cheering crowd gathered in the New Year to see the view.
When major cities will welcome 2018
- 11.00 GMT Auckland, New Zealand
- 13:00 GMT Sydney, Australia
- 15:00 Tokyo
- 16:00 Beijing and Hong Kong
- 20:00 Dubai
- 23:00 Paris, Rome and Brussels
- 00:00 London
- 05:00 New York
- 08:00 Los Angeles
First Published: 31 Dec 2017 04:54 PM