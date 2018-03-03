Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly polls results: Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi for BJP's 'extraordinary' performance

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bharatiya Janta Party’s extraordinary performance in assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hardwork and amazing planning led to BJP’s historic victory in the state”.He further added saying that for the first time North-East's development has been kept as priority. Yogi also congratulated all the party workers from all there states for their campaigning and hard work.In an historic event, BJP and its supporting parties bagged over 43 seats in Tripura, a state where Congress and Left have had a strong hold. Surprisingly, Congress has not been able to attain even one seat.Likewise in Nagaland, BJP attained 29 seats whereas; NPF managed to get 26 seats.Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s contribution is also being seen as Party’s major victory in North-east. Yogi took to the front foot and did campaigning in Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura.