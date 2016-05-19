Assembly poll results show people 'intolerant' towards Congress: Venkaiah Naidu

With Congress unable to make an impact in the five states where assembly elections took place, especially in Assam where they are conceding defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the assembly poll results have clearly showed that people are intolerant towards the grand old party."The assembly poll results clearly showed that people are intolerant towards the Congress Party because the Congress party was not ready to accept the verdict of the people. They tried to stall the progress, tried to make small issues grown out of proportion," Naidu told reporters."They tried to mislead the people of the country and were blocking the development. That's why the people became intolerant towards the Congress Party," he added.According to latest Election Commission data, NDA alliance is leading in 85 seats in Assam, Congress in 26 and others in15 seats.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is eyeing at another sweep in West Bengal with Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead in 215 of the state's 294 seats whereas Congress being ahead in 43 seats.In Kerala, the LDF took the lead and posted victory in 81 seats. UDF has won 16.Although the final picture would be clear by noon itself, Election Commission has reportedly said counting of votes will be over by 3 p.m. (