Assembly election results: Gujarat victory matter of double joy for me, says PM Modi



From the UP civic polls to the polls in Maharashtra, BJP has scored remarkable victories. Support for BJP shows the nation is ready for reform agenda and every citizen wants India transformed.



The aspirations of our middle class are rising. We have to fulfil them.

The way the people of Himachal Pradesh have supported us shows that people are fed up of misgovernance and misdeeds by the incumbent government in the state. They have given BJP a positive vote

The way the people of Himachal Pradesh have supported us shows that people are fed up of misgovernance and misdeeds by the incumbent government in the state. They have given BJP a positive vote

Gujarat poll results are historical. In this day and age, for a party to keep winning for so long



BJP won all the seats it contested in 1989 Lok Sabha polls. We won most of the seats we contested in 1990. In 1995, in 1998, in 2002, in 2007 and in 2012 we won. We won most seats in Lok Sabha polls too



For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double joy. I am so happy that after I left the state, my colleagues there continued the good work



I compliment the people of Gujarat. There was so much misinformation. Congress was hatching all kinds of conspiracies. They mocked development also



After 2014, discourse in the nation is about development only



Whether you like BJP or not but don't try to derail the nation from the road of development:



We took three decades to remove the poison of casteism from Gujarat. We took Gujarat on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'



Sadly, a few people who were hungry for power, they tried to sow the seeds of casteism. Gujarat has been rejecting those people and has rejected them again. We also have to be more careful now on. Our Mantra remains 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'



6 crore Gujaratis are one and they want to move ahead on the path of progress. Let every Gujarati embrace one another, we cannot and won't be divided. Whatever happened, let that be forgotten...only think of unity and brotherhood



There is no need to waste time on those who will keep dismissing our victory. Since 1989, BJP has been victorious in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls and this makes today's win special.



Modi ended his speech with a slogan, "Jeetega bhai jeetega, vikas hi jeetega"



"Gujarat poll results are historical. In this day and age, for a party to keep winning for so long is unprecedented," he said."For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double joy. I am so happy that after I left the state, my colleagues there continued the good work," he added.BJP president Amit Shah welcomed PM Modi when he arrived at party headquarters here. Amid chants of 'Modi Modi', he began his address in which he thanked people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for voting BJP to power.Before Modi, Shah has addressed the gathering and attributed BJP's win to the leadership of Modi and hard work of party workers.