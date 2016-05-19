Assam win as surprising as sharing power in Kashmir: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the five assembly elections results proved that people have strengthened their faith in the development agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."These results are very exciting for the BJP. I express my gratitude to the people of these five states. They have strengthened their faith in the BJP," Modi said, addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here.He said the BJP winning majority and forming government in Assam was "surprising to many people as it was when we shared the power in Jammu and Kashmir"."The poll results have shown that people have accepted the BJP's agenda of development and that they are supporting it."