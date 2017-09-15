Assam government employees who dump parents will lose part salary

The Assam Employees Parental Responsibility And Norms for Accountability and Monitoring (PRANAM) Bill was passed unanimously, with almost all the ruling and opposition MLAs backing it.Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had introduced the Bill in the House.The Bill will ensure that all government employees look after their dependents including parents. "It will also make it mandatory for the state government employees to look after the 'divyangs' in his family and dependent parents," said Sarma."Although parents are equated with Gods in Indian society, with the emerging modern society, increased mobility and growth of nuclear families, there have been reports of instances of negligence of dependent parents by their children," the Minister said."The parents or needy siblings who feel neglected can lodge complaints with the head of the department of the person who, after hearing both sides, may deduct 10-15 percent of the salary of the employee and give it to the parents for their survival," said Sarma.Assam is the first state to approve such a legislation.Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said it was one of the most progressive Bills to be passed by the House.