 Assam Board (SEBA) HSLC Class 10 Results 2016 to be declared on May 31 @ resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org
By: || Updated: 31 May 2016 04:42 AM
GUWAHATI: Assam Board (SEBA) HSLC Class 10 Results are likely to be declared by theSecondary Education Board of Assam on Tuesday, 31 May 2016.

Students who had appeared for the examination for the academic year 2015-2016 can access their class 10th HSLC results on SEBA's official websites

The Secondary Education Board of Assam conducted the SEBA HSLC Class 10th exams in the months of February-March.

ALSO READ:  Assam Board (SEBA) HSLC 10th results 2016: How to cope with stress after exams

According to reports, this year around 5,000 to 10,000 answer sheets of the Class 10 examination were gutted in a major fire.

How to check Assam Board, SEBA HSLC Class 10th Results 2016:

1. Access the websites: www.resultsassam.nic.in, www.sebaonline.org
2. Select your course
3. Enter your roll number, name and other credentials required
4. Your result will appear on the screen
5. Take a printout for future reference.

Waiting for exam results, especially for big tests like Class 10th or 12th examinations could sometimes be a stressful experience. But we request you to be patient and stay positive about your Assam board SEBA HSLC class 10th results.

