Assam Board (SEBA) HSLC Class 10 Results 2016 to be declared on May 31 @ resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org

Students who had appeared for the examination for the academic year 2015-2016 can access their class 10th HSLC results on SEBA's official websitesThe Secondary Education Board of Assam conducted the SEBA HSLC Class 10th exams in the months of February-March.According to reports, this year around 5,000 to 10,000 answer sheets of the Class 10 examination were gutted in a major fire.1. Access the websites: www.resultsassam.nic.in 2. Select your course3. Enter your roll number, name and other credentials required4. Your result will appear on the screen5. Take a printout for future reference.Waiting for exam results, especially for big tests like Class 10th or 12th examinations could sometimes be a stressful experience. But we request you to be patient and stay positive about your Assam board SEBA HSLC class 10th results.