Assam Board (SEBA) HSLC Class 10 Results 2016 to be declared on May 31 @ resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org

Students who had appeared for the examination for the academic year 2015-2016 can access their class 10th HSLC results on SEBA's official websites
The Secondary Education Board of Assam conducted the SEBA HSLC Class 10th exams in the months of February-March.
According to reports, this year around 5,000 to 10,000 answer sheets of the Class 10 examination were gutted in a major fire.
How to check Assam Board, SEBA HSLC Class 10th Results 2016:
1. Access the websites: www.resultsassam.nic.in, www.sebaonline.org
2. Select your course
3. Enter your roll number, name and other credentials required
4. Your result will appear on the screen
5. Take a printout for future reference.
Waiting for exam results, especially for big tests like Class 10th or 12th examinations could sometimes be a stressful experience. But we request you to be patient and stay positive about your Assam board SEBA HSLC class 10th results.
First Published: 30 May 2016 09:37 AM