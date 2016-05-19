Assam assembly result 2016: BJP now governs 35.6 per cent people of the country, Congress only 7 per cent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday posted an emphatic win in Assam assembly elections. The party was leading on 87 seats in the state, clearly crossing the magic number of majority that is 64. Reacting on the win, party chief Amit Shah said the win has bolstered party’s foundation for general elections in 2019.Though, the general elections are a bit far from now, but the assembly election results may have an impact on the outcome as win in state elections increase the support base of the party. Now, this Assam election results have meant that BJP now governs 35.6 per cent people of the country in 9 states. The Bharatiya Janata Party has state governments Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Goa. 35.6 per cent of total population resides in these states.BJP’s ally in NDA rules AP, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, which constitutes 7.55 per cent of the population. In total, NDA rules 43.1 per cent of the total population.The Congress party whereas has governments in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Puducherry. 7 per cent people reside in these states.The Congress party is a minor partner in government in Bihar. 8.58 per cent people live in the state. Total population ruled by UPA is 15.58 per cent.