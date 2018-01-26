 Assam: 3 low-intensity blasts in Tinsukia district on Republic Day
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Assam: 3 low-intensity blasts in Tinsukia district on Republic Day

Assam: 3 low-intensity blasts in Tinsukia district on Republic Day

The explosions were of low intensity and was carried out by the ULFA(I)

By: || Updated: 26 Jan 2018 05:20 PM
Assam: 3 low-intensity blasts in Tinsukia district on Republic Day

Image: ANI/ Twitter

Tinsukia/Guwahati: Assam's Tinsukia district was hit by three low-intensity explosions, suspected to have been triggered by ULFA(Independent) insurgents, on the Republic Day today, police said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.



ALSO READ: Curfew in UP's Kasganj as clashes between 2 groups during ABVP-VHP rally, 1 dead

Police said two blasts occurred within a gap of a few minutes in a drain near the Jagun police station, and the other one at Tirap colliery near the Ledo police station.





Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told reporters in Guwahati that the explosions were of low intensity and was carried out by the ULFA(I) to prove its existence.

Investigations are on and security measures further tightened in the district, police said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Gurugram bus attack: Meet the school bus driver who tackled the frenzied mob

trending now

TV
CONGRATULATIONS! MTV ROADIES judge Nikhil Chinapa to become FATHER
VIDEO
In Graphics: Deepika Padukone's statement about Ranveer Singh, Shahid ...
VIDEO
GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: Here is how you can ...