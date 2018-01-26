Assam: 3 low-intensity blasts in Tinsukia district on Republic Day

There was no report of any casualty, they said.
Tinsukiya: Two minor blasts reported in Jagun & Ledo area earlier today; no casualties reported #Assam
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
ALSO READ: Curfew in UP's Kasganj as clashes between 2 groups during ABVP-VHP rally, 1 dead
Police said two blasts occurred within a gap of a few minutes in a drain near the Jagun police station, and the other one at Tirap colliery near the Ledo police station.
#SpotVisuals Two minor blasts reported in Jagun & Ledo area of Tinsukiya district earlier today; no casualties reported #Assam pic.twitter.com/4okkPPB3an
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told reporters in Guwahati that the explosions were of low intensity and was carried out by the ULFA(I) to prove its existence.
Investigations are on and security measures further tightened in the district, police said.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 Jan 2018 05:19 PM