Asian Hospital Hands Over Bill Of Rs 18 Lakh To Family Of Woman Who Died During Treatment

: In a bizarre case, Faridabad's Asian Hospital handed over a bill of Rs 18 lakh to family members of a pregnant woman, who died after a 22-day treatment.She was suffering from fever.Relatives have demand an investigation against hospital administration."She had fever but was shifted to ICU. They said she has typhoid & later said she has a perforated intestine. They asked us to submit Rs 3 Lakh for operation & said it'll be done once entire amount is submitted. We submitted Rs 10-12 Lakh so far. They asked for Rs 18 Lakh," said her uncle, reported ANI."She was 32-weeks pregnant & had fever since 8-10 days. We suspected typhoid & began treatment in ICU. Her child couldn't survive. We found she had a perforated intestine. A surgery was done but we couldn't save her," Dr Ramesh Chandna, Chairman Quality & Safety, Asian Hospital.The incident happened on Monday.