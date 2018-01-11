Asian Hospital Hands Over Bill Of Rs 18 Lakh To Family Of Woman Who Died During Treatment

She was suffering from fever.
Relatives have demand an investigation against hospital administration.
"She had fever but was shifted to ICU. They said she has typhoid & later said she has a perforated intestine. They asked us to submit Rs 3 Lakh for operation & said it'll be done once entire amount is submitted. We submitted Rs 10-12 Lakh so far. They asked for Rs 18 Lakh," said her uncle, reported ANI.
Twin death case: DMC issues notice to doctors, nurses of Max Hospital
"She was 32-weeks pregnant & had fever since 8-10 days. We suspected typhoid & began treatment in ICU. Her child couldn't survive. We found she had a perforated intestine. A surgery was done but we couldn't save her," Dr Ramesh Chandna, Chairman Quality & Safety, Asian Hospital.
The incident happened on Monday.
First Published: 11 Jan 2018 12:31 PM