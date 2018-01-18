Kota: ASI who allegedly harassed woman colleague sent to judicial custody

Babu Lal Verma, who was posted at Additional Superintendent of Police's office in Kota, had filed a bail plea, but the court rejected his application, the official said.
The woman had filed a complaint with the police in December, alleging that Verma forcibly entered her home when she was alone and tried to outrage her modesty, he said.
The matter was registered at Borkheda police station in the city on December 30.
Following a probe, Verma was arrested and produced before the court, he added.
First Published: 18 Jan 2018 11:17 PM