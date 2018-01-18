 Kota: ASI who allegedly harassed woman colleague sent to judicial custody
The accused was arrested and produced before the court

Kota: A Kota court today sent an assistant sub-inspector to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly harassing a woman colleague, a police official said.

Babu Lal Verma, who was posted at Additional Superintendent of Police's office in Kota, had filed a bail plea, but the court rejected his application, the official said.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police in December, alleging that Verma forcibly entered her home when she was alone and tried to outrage her modesty, he said.

The matter was registered at Borkheda police station in the city on December 30.

Following a probe, Verma was arrested and produced before the court, he added.

