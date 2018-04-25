In Pictures: Asaram's Ashram Vandalised In Akola Post Court's Verdict Against Him

Evening Bulletin
ABP News Bureau | 25 Apr 2018 07:49 PM
Hours after a Jodhpur court sentenced self-styled godman Asaram for raping a 15-year-old girl five years ago, workers of a radical outfit in Maharashtra went on a rampage and vandalise one of his ashrams in the state. Photo: AFP

Activists of Sambaji Brigade attacked and vandalise Asaram's Ashram in Akola district as they hurled shoes and slippers on the self-styled godman's posters hanging on a wall inside its premises. The agitators also tore down photos of Asaram.

The incident came hours after Asaram was sentenced to life-long jail term by a special POCSO court in Jodhpur for raping a teenaged girl nearly five years ago in his ashram.

The 77-year-old godman's two other accomplices, Sharad and Shilpi, too were sentenced to 20 years each in jail in the case while remaining two co-accused Shiva and Prakash were acquitted.

The Centre had on Tuesday asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to tighten security and deploy additional forces ahead of the verdict in Asaram's case.

The security was tightened to avert the rerun of Dera Sacha Sauda violence after another godman Ram Rahim was convicted of raping his disciple in August last year.

