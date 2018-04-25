Asaram stunned, breaks down in courtroom after getting life term

The judgement in the case was pronounced by SC/ST cases special judge Madhu Sudan Sharma inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, where Asaram is lodged. His aides Shilpi and Sharadchandra were given 20 years each in jail. Two others, Prakash and Shiva, were acquitted.



The 77-year-old godman was convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.







Reports say Asaram was shocked to learn about the life imprisonment and held his hands on his head and broke down in the courtroom. After the judgement was read, he was escorted to the barracks where he will now be treated as a convict and not as an under-trial. His spokesperson Neelam Dubey said the verdict will be challenged in the higher court. Few minutes before the sentencing was announced, some of his supporters had to be evicted by police who had gathered outside Jodhpur Central Jail.



However, a Source in the courtroom had another version to quote. "Asaram told a policeman - khayenge, piyenge, mauj karenge kyunki ab yahi rehna hai (I will eat, drink and be merry since I have to spend all my life here."



The victim's father welcomed the court's verdict and said, "rapes will reduce if punishments like these are served to the guilty."



Earlier, Asaram complained of uneasiness during the hearing on the quantum of punishment inside the Jodhpur Jail where a court is set up. A team of medical doctors entered the jail in an ambulance to monitor the health condition of the spiritual guru.



Sources said Asaram was quite anxious and worried during the entire courtroom proceedings and was taken aback when the order came out terming him “guilty.” He reportedly stood for nearly one and a half hours which could also be a factor for his tiredness.



The spiritual guru’s counsel had requested the court to take a lenient view while pronouncing the punishment citing the 77-year-old's old age and deteriorating health. On the other hand, the victim’s advocate had sought maximum punishment for him.



Asaram is convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) act. He is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one here in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. His spokesperson Neelam Dubey told ABP News that they will challenge the verdict in the high court.

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu who was on Wednesday convicted by the Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court for raping a minor girl in his ashram here in Rajasthan in 2013 was given imprisonment till death. He was also fined Rs 1 lakh.