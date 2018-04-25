Asaram rape case verdict: Supporter trying to breach security to reach near jail boundary arrested

Asaram's supporter reached near the jail and tried to put a garland on his poster, but the policemen nabbed him.



The poster was put on a wall of a corridor outside the jail boundary where the family members of prisoners wait. The supporter managed to reach there despite high-security arrangements.



Both the roads towards the Central jail where Asaram is lodged have been sealed and only mediapersons are allowed outside the jail.



Apprehending a threat to law and order, the Centre has asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old Asaram who faces a minimum term of 10 years if convicted.



As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will today deliver its verdict in the Jodhpur Central Jail premises where Asaram has been lodged for the past over four years.



Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Asaram has denied the rape charges.



The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.



Security has also been stepped up around the victim's house in Shahajahanpur.



The Union Home Ministry's advisory was sent in view of the fact that large-scale violence was witnessed in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh after a special court in Mohali



Final arguments in the Asaram case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on April 7 and the court had kept the order reserved for today.



Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013. He is under judicial custody since September 2, 2013.



The chargesheet against Asaram and four other co-accused Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad and Prakash was filed by the police on November 6, 2013 under various sections of the POSCO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.



If convicted, Asaram could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years or awarded a maximum life term, according to prosecution lawyers.

A supporter of Asaram was detained today outside the Central Jail in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have been clamped in view of a trial court verdict in the rape case against the self-styled godman.