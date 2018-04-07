Asaram rape case: Jodhpur Court to pronounce verdict on April 25

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI





Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Apr 7 (ANI): The Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court on Saturday completed its hearing in the rape case against self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu and will pronounce its verdict on April 25.Two sexual assault cases were filed one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat against Asaram, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail.In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl had accused Asaram of sexual assault at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur.While in Gujarat, the two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against the self-styled Godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape.The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013, and since then, he is in prison. (ANI)