Asaram falls ill after verdict, ambulance rushed to Jodhpur Jail

Sources said Asaram was quite anxious and worried during the entire courtroom proceedings and was taken aback when the order came out terming him “guilty.” He reportedly stood for nearly one and a half hours which could also be a factor for his tiredness. He was continuously chanting 'Hari Om Jaap' while the verdict was being read out.







The spiritual guru’s counsel has requested the court to take a lenient view while pronouncing the punishment citing the 77-year-old's old age and deteriorating health. On the other hand, the victim’s advocate has sought maximum punishment for him.



Asaram is convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) act. He is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one here in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. His spokesperson Neelam Dubey told ABP News that they will challenge the verdict in the high court. His supporters have so far not caused any kind of violence amid tightened security by police forces in sensitive places across Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.



Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu who was convicted today in a 2013 rape case took ill after learning about the verdict. Reports say Asaram complained of uneasiness during the hearing on the quantum of punishment inside the Jodhpur Jail where a court is set up. A team of medical doctors entered the jail in an ambulance to monitor the health condition of the spiritual guru.