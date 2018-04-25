Asaram falls ill after verdict, ambulance rushed to Jodhpur Jail

The spiritual guru’s counsel has requested the court to take a lenient view while pronouncing the punishment citing the 77-year-old's old age and deteriorating health. On the other hand, the victim’s advocate has sought maximum punishment for him.
Asaram is convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) act. He is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one here in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. His spokesperson Neelam Dubey told ABP News that they will challenge the verdict in the high court. His supporters have so far not caused any kind of violence amid tightened security by police forces in sensitive places across Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The quantum of punishment will be delivered in a short while from now.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -