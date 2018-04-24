Asaram Bapu is not guilty says Sadhvi Pragya

Image: ANI/ File



During a press conference in Surat, Sadhvi Pragya said that Asaram is not guilty of raping a minor and god should acquit him.



Sadhvi Pragya said, "The court's decision will come tomorrow. The decision depends on the judge. But I want God to free Asaram because he is not guilty of rap from a minor. "



Sadhvi Pragya also gave a statement on the Kathua gangrape. She said that in Kathua, Hindus are not guilty and "After killing the child in Kathua, she was raped and Hindus were accused of it."



Recently, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges against Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Upadhyay and Ajay Rahikar in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case were dropped by a special NIA Court.

With a special SC/ST court in Jodhpur all set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday in the 2012 rape case against Asaram, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Tuesday made a statement on the matter.