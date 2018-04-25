Asaram Convicted: This is how victim's father reacted to the verdict

Victim's father's statement:

The father of the victim has said that Asaram should get a strict punishment.



He said: “He should be getting very strict punishment. People have seen how the witnesses of the case have been killed, injured and abducted. We could not move out of our house and had to live under tight security."



He further said: "We have been through a lot and only we know that. I hope that he gets a strict punishment.”



The case:



Asaram was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl who used to study at his ashram in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.



The alleged sexual harassment took place after the girl fell sick in the MP ashram and the warden had then asked the girl to meet Asaram. The family of the victim took the girl to Asaram’s Ashram in Jodhpur for treatment.



Asaram then allegedly tried to molest her inside a room on the pretext of treatment. On August 15, 2013, the girl had accused the preacher of sexual harassment in his Jodhpur Ahsram



The self-styled godman Asaram Bapu has been found guilty in the sexual assault case of a minor girl in 2013, by Jodhpur court. Judge Madhusudan Sharma also held 2 others, namely Shilpi and Sharad guilty in the case. Two of his aides Prakash and Shiva have been acquitted.