Controversies in which self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was involved

On Wednesday the court is going to pronounce verdict in a case where Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur, who was studying at the self-styled godman's ashram in Madhya Pradesh.

By: | Updated: 24 Apr 2018 05:43 PM
Asaram Bapu and the top 5 controversies

AFP image

NEW DELHI: With a special SC/ST court in Jodhpur all set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday in the 2012 rape case against Asaram, here are some of the controversies in which the self-styled Goodman was involved.

  • Death of students
    His brush with trouble first started in 2008 after the deaths of two 10-year-old cousins, Abhishek and Dipesh Vaghela, at his Motera ashram in Gujarat. The mutilated bodies of the two boys were found in the riverbed near the ashram.


Image: Asaram: PTI/File

  • Statement on Delhi gangrape victim
    After the 16 December Delhi rape case, Asaram had said that the Delhi gang-rape victim was equally responsible for the rape. He also said that if the girl had chanted the 'Saraswati mantra', she would never have stepped into the bus with her boyfriend. Known for his foot-in-the-mouth tendency, he further added that She should have taken God’s name and could have held the hand of one of the men and said I consider you as my brother and should have said to the other two, brother I am helpless, you are my brother, my religious brother… then the misconduct wouldn’t have happened.




  • Asaram Bapu's books on sex tips given to students
    Children in Chhattisgarh's south Bastar district of Kondagaon were allegedly being forced to read books authored by disgraced godman Asaram Bapu to prepare for a competitive exam. “If someone opts for sexual indulgence in life, he should be reminded of philosopher Socrates’ teachings,” the book 'Divya Prerana-Prakash reportedly said. “Sexual appetite is never satisfied. It renders one’s life useless and devastated”, the book mentioned.


PTI image

  • Land encroachment
    The ashram was also in news for allegedly encroaching land in Ahmedabad. The Ashram was allocated about 10 acres by the State government 10 years back. But it encroached upon another 18,000 square metres.


AFP image

  • Slapped a journalist
    In September 2012, Asaram Bapu courted controversy after he slapped a journalist during his satsang in Ghaziabad.


PTI image

First Published: 24 Apr 2018 05:08 PM
