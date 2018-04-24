Controversies in which self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was involved



Death of students

His brush with trouble first started in 2008 after the deaths of two 10-year-old cousins, Abhishek and Dipesh Vaghela, at his Motera ashram in Gujarat. The mutilated bodies of the two boys were found in the riverbed near the ashram.





Statement on Delhi gangrape victim

After the 16 December Delhi rape case, Asaram had said that the Delhi gang-rape victim was equally responsible for the rape. He also said that if the girl had chanted the 'Saraswati mantra', she would never have stepped into the bus with her boyfriend. Known for his foot-in-the-mouth tendency, he further added that She should have taken God’s name and could have held the hand of one of the men and said I consider you as my brother and should have said to the other two, brother I am helpless, you are my brother, my religious brother… then the misconduct wouldn’t have happened.





Asaram Bapu's books on sex tips given to students

Children in Chhattisgarh's south Bastar district of Kondagaon were allegedly being forced to read books authored by disgraced godman Asaram Bapu to prepare for a competitive exam. “If someone opts for sexual indulgence in life, he should be reminded of philosopher Socrates’ teachings,” the book 'Divya Prerana-Prakash reportedly said. “Sexual appetite is never satisfied. It renders one’s life useless and devastated”, the book mentioned.





Land encroachment

The ashram was also in news for allegedly encroaching land in Ahmedabad. The Ashram was allocated about 10 acres by the State government 10 years back. But it encroached upon another 18,000 square metres.





Slapped a journalist

In September 2012, Asaram Bapu courted controversy after he slapped a journalist during his satsang in Ghaziabad.



