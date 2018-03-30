Asansol riots: 'Mamata Banerjee is doing appeasement politics,' alleges Babul Supriyo

New Delhi: Babul Supriyo, MP from Asansol, on Friday, has come out all guns blazing on West Bengal government and administration.He said that administration is not playing its role properly.Criticising police, he alleged, "Police allow riots in those areas which are dominated by Hindu population."He also alleged that CM of WB Mamata Banerjee is doing appeasement politics (appeasing Muslims communities).After continued violence and clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Asansol, Section 144 was imposed in the area.Reports had come that Hindu community was migrating from the place after the riots.One of the migrants in conversation with ABP News said-"We are moving to safer locations.""We are taking our families to the places where the population of Muslims is quite less," he added."Mamata Banerjee is doing nothing for Hindus," said another migrant.To prevent any kind of untoward incident heavy security was deployed. Additional CP Vineet Goyal said on Wednesday that the situation was under control.Tension ran high in the region after a Ram Navami procession, organised by the BJP, allegedly tried to enter an area where members of the minority community lived in large numbers, the police had said, reported news agency PTI.A clash ensued between two groups even as the police tried to intervene, a senior officer had said on the condition of anonymity.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that such behaviour was unacceptable in her state and her government would strongly deal with each miscreant.