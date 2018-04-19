As SC declines SIT probe in Judge Loya death case, petitioner calls it "black day"

In its order, the apex court held that no “CBI probe will be conducted in Loya case as there isn’t any sufficient evidence”.



Speaking on the same, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Advocate Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan and Indira Jaisingh had very nicely put forth their points. He also quoted an English news portal and claimed that its report made it very evident that Judge Loya was killed because “the case was raising questions on BJP Chief Amit Shah, as Judge Loya was hearing the cases of fake encounter cases against him”.



Speaking on the same, SC lawyer said “Court held that Judge Loya died natural death”. Court also said, “now-a-days a PIL is filed to settle political scores”. The court also said that “an attempt was made to malign the image of judiciary”.



Loya allegedly died of a cardiac arrest while in Nagpur in Maharashtra on December 1, 2014 when he was attending a wedding there.



Speaking on court verdict senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan said “SC verdict is very unfortunate”. The pathology report of Judge Loya didn’t have any evidence of heart-attack”.



Bhushan further stated it as "black day".

New Delhi: In a major order, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined the petition seeking SIT probe in CBI Judge B.H. Loya death case.