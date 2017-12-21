As MP Sachin Tendulkar gets up to speak, uproar in Rajya Sabha forces him to remain quiet





On Thursday, as MP Sachin Tendulkar got up to speak, uproar in Rajya Sabha over Prime Minister Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh during Gujarat election campaign, forced him to stall his speech.Sachin Tendulkar who is a former Indian cricketer and a former captain is widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time.As he was about to speak, everyone started shouting and he had no option but to witness everything and keep quiet.It was his debut speech in the Rajya Sabha which didn't go the way he wanted to. Tendulkar had to initiate discussion on “Right to Play and the future of sports in India”.The 'Master Blaster' will get a chance to speak on Friday as the house was adjourned.Opposition is demanding apology from PM Narendra Modi for his verbal attack on former PM Manmohan Singh."He (Sachin Tendulkar) has earned name for India at the world stage, it is a matter of shame that he was not allowed to speak even when everyone knew it was on today's agenda. Are only politicians allowed to speak?" said Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP.