Arvind Kejriwal's car stolen from outside Delhi Secretariat

The humble Blue hatchback, which became synonymous with Kejriwal's 'aam aadmi' image, was being used by an AAP functionary these days."The car was parked outside the Delhi Secretariat. It went missing around 1 am," a senior police official said.A First Information Report has been filed.The car was donated to Kejriwal by Kundan Sharma, a software enginner, in January 2013.