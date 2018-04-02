After Gadkari, Sibal and Majithia, Kejriwal now says sorry to Jaitley

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh in a joint letter on Monday apologized to Arun Jaitley in the defamation case the Finance Minister had filed against them.Kejriwal was facing a Rs 10-crore defamation suit filed by Arun Jaitley. He had earlier apologised to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress MP Kapil Sibal and son Amit Sibal and Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia.All of them had sued him for defamation.It is still not known whether Jaitley had accepted his apology.Kejriwal’s applogy to Majithia had prompted a rebellion in the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit that he has managed to quell. Majithia was accused of being involved in a drug trade.AAP's Punjab unit president, Bhagwant Mann, and co-president Aman Arorao put in their papers. Ally Lok Insaaf Party had broken ties.To Gadkari, Kejriwal had written: "I made certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you. I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure."In 2014, Kejriwal had initially refused to furnish a bail bond and spent six days in jail for calling Gadkari one of India's "most corrupt" politicians.In letters to the Sibals, Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia retracted allegations made in 2013. They had alleged a conflict of interest in Kapil, then law minister, pitching for an out-of-court settlement in a tax case involving a company with professional links to Amit.Sibal told reporters: "He has apologised for what he did. Everything is forgotten now, we will move ahead."Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari termed the apology a "crooked move by a habitual offender".According to the Telegraph, India, Kejriwal faces 33 defamation cases, including those he has just apologised for, and has been reported to have more than 10 appearances in court this month."We are not here to waste our time in courts. We are here to work for the people. It is not a matter of ego. If someone is hurt by our comments, we will apologise," Sisodia had said.