Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Bikram Singh Majithia, ex-Punjab minister says 'It's historical moment for me'

: Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's apology, former minister in Parkash Singh Badal government Bikram Singh Majithia said that it was "historical moment for" him."It is an historical moment for me personally and may be otherwise also where a sitting chief minister has apologised for the remarks he had made," Bikram Singh Majithia said in Chandigarh on Thursday, reported ANI.Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has tried to resolve conflict with Bikram Singh Majithia whom he had accused of being part of the drug trade in the state.As per reports, Kejriwal provided a copy of the apology in court today in which he acknowledged he made accusations which are "unfounded".Kejriwal, in the run-up to 2017's Punjab Assembly elections, had accused the Parkash Singh Badal government of patronising drug mafia and criminals and Majithia was at the centre of his attacks.Interestingly, the Delhi CM has been sued by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too. Kejriwal accused him of corruption during his 13-year tenure as the head of the main cricket administration body for the national capital Delhi.In seven months, this is Kejriwal's second apology for defamation. In August last year, he had apologised to BJP leader Avtar Singh Bhadana to get him to withdraw his defamation suit.