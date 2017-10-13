Evidence which favoured Talwars wasn’t presented in court earlier: Former CBI Jt Director Arun Kumar

Uttar Pradesh: A day after Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were finally acquitted after spending 8 years in Sarna jail; Arun Kumar, who was a Joint Director in CBI when Arushi Hemraj murder case was handed over to the private body took over his Twitter and clarified that “the proofs which prove the Talwars not guilty were not presented in trial court earlier”.Kumar further asserted that “There was selective interpretation of evidence” which further led to life time imprisonment for Talwars.Arun Kumar was the first person to probe the case when it was handed over to CBI.Even Javed Ahmed, who was also a joint Director in CBI and was handling the case, said that he didn’t want to chargesheet Talwars, but had to after CBI court order.The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murders of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.The 263-page verdict ended, at least for now, the nine- year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide.The CBI court had relied on circumstantial evidence to convict the couple in the absence of any motive.With the acquittal, the central question in the bizarre mystery resurfaces - who killed the 14-year-old girl and the 45-year-old man.