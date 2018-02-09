In Pics: IAF officer Who Allegedly Leaked Secret Info To Pakistan's ISI For Intimate Chats

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Arun Marwaha was arrested on Friday on charges of espionage for passing secret information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. (Photo: Facebook)
Arun Marwaha had been detained by the IAF for investigation on January 31 after his activities were found "suspicious". (Photo: Facebook)
The Air Force had then approached the Delhi Police to investigate the case. (Photo: Facebook)
Marwaha, 51, shared information and documents with two Pakistani agents who chatted with him on social media site Facebook, pretending to be women. (Photo: Facebook)
The fake accounts, in the names of 'Kiran Randhwa' and 'Mahima Patel', were used to 'honeytrap' him. (Photo: Facebook)
He allegedly used his smartphone to click pictures of the classified documents pertaining to the IAF headquarters and then sent them across via WhatsApp. (Photo: Facebook)
Marwaha befriended the ISI agents posing as women models a few months ago. They chatted regularly on WhatsApp... and also allegedly exchanged intimate messages. The ISI agents also honey-trapped him after obtaining some of his nude pictures, Police said. (Photo: Facebook)
The documents which Marwaha shared mostly dealt with training and combat related air exercises. We also found he shared documents of 'Gagan Shakti', an exercise. He has even confessed to have had access to many secret documents and plans due to his posting at the Air Force Headquarters in Delhi. (Photo: Facebook)