Arun Jaitley takes oath for Rajya Sabha term

Jaitley took oath in Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chamber in Parliament.

By: | Updated: 15 Apr 2018 12:13 PM
Arun Jaitley takes oath for Rajya Sabha term

Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha last month, on Sunday took oath for his new term.

Jaitley took oath in Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chamber in Parliament.

Beside Jaitley, BJP's Ananth Kumar, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other senior leaders were present.

Jaitley, who was on April 2 appointed the Leader of the House, could not take his oath due to his ill-health. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Suffering from kidney related problems, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Cardio-Neuro Tower on April 6.

He was to undergo a kidney transplant but was later discharged after undergoing dialysis for three days as the donor's organ "did not match".

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 15 Apr 2018 12:13 PM
View Comments
Next Story 16-year-old set ablaze in Kanpur
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Vyakti Vishesh: 50 per cent reservation and 100 per cent politics...

Viral Sach: Exclusive video of tigress catching her pray in Panna...

US led coalition fires more than 100 missiles on Syria

Sridevi's film 'Mom' in news after the recent rape incidences in ...

US, allies attack on Syria likely to impact oil prices in India