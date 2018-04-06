Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, will undergo surgery tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday evening admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant operation tomorrow, PTI reported.The 65-year-old minister has been suffering from a kidney ailment and working from a controlled environment at home. He has skipped office since Monday.He has not even taken the oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh."I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," Jaitely had tweeted.According to IANS, The AIIMS has formed a special team of doctors for the surgery which will be led by doctor VK Bansal. Quoting the sources, it said Jaitley's kidney transplant would be conducted at the Cardio-Neuro Tower in the AIIMS, which is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.Congress President Rahul Gandhi wished "speedy recovery" to the Union Finance Minister."I am truly sorry to hear this Arun Jaitleyji. I pray for your speedy recovery," Gandhi tweeted replying to a Jaitley tweet.