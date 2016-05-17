Arrested Manorama Devi cries foul, blames BJP for falsely implicating her

"The information is false, no liquor bottles were found in my house. I am being falsely implicated under political conspiracy and the BJP is doing that," Devi told the media here.
Devi, who is facing charges of violating prohibition laws, this morning surrendered before a court in Gaya. She was later remanded to fourteen days judicial custody.
Manorama Devi is the mother of Rocky Yadav, the main accused in the sensational road rage killing of a Class 12 student on May 7. She had been evading arrest after arrest warrant was issued against her.
The district administration had declared her a proclaimed offender after she went underground following institution of case against her under the new Excise Act.
A few bottles of Indian made foreign liquor had been seized during raids at her residence to nab her son.
First Published: 17 May 2016 03:55 AM