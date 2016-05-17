Arrested Manorama Devi cries foul, blames BJP for falsely implicating her

: Suspended Janata Dal (United) MLC Manorama Devi, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody this morning on charges of possessing liquor bottles, blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for falsely implicating her under political conspiracy."The information is false, no liquor bottles were found in my house. I am being falsely implicated under political conspiracy and the BJP is doing that," Devi told the media here.Devi, who is facing charges of violating prohibition laws, this morning surrendered before a court in Gaya. She was later remanded to fourteen days judicial custody.Manorama Devi is the mother of Rocky Yadav, the main accused in the sensational road rage killing of a Class 12 student on May 7. She had been evading arrest after arrest warrant was issued against her.The district administration had declared her a proclaimed offender after she went underground following institution of case against her under the new Excise Act.A few bottles of Indian made foreign liquor had been seized during raids at her residence to nab her son.