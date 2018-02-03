Security forces arrest two LeT terrorists who 'got visas from Pakistan High Commission in Delhi'



2 Pakistan trained terrorists arrested in Baramulla by Police, Army and CRPF. They had gone to Pakistan on valid Pakistani visa to obtain arms training there for undertaking terrorist activities in the valley: Baramulla Police

— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018



The arrested terrorists were given Pakistani visas by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. It’s pertinent to mention that for past couple of years police has unearthed several such modules who lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy: Baramulla Police



— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018



: Security forces have arrested two Pakistan-trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.The militants, who had gone to Pakistan on valid Pakistani visa to obtain arms training to undertake terrorist activities in the Valley, were arrested during a joint operation by the police, Army and the CRPF, a police spokesman said here.He said the militants had obtained their passports specifically for the said purpose."These militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were nabbed immediately after returning via the Wagah-Attari border before they could formally join the militant ranks here in Kashmir," he said, identifying the arrested as Abdul Majeed Bhat, resident of Kreeri, and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, from Pattan.On questioning, the duo revealed "they underwent training in Pakistan along with a large number of Pakistani boys, most of whom were from Balochistan and as young as 10," the spokesperson said."The said terrorist training camps are located near Burma Town, in Islamabad, and being run by a terrorist commander operating under code names Hanzala, Adanan and Omar. Other terrorists imparting training to young boys are operating with code names Osama, Naveed and Hataf," he said.The arrested militants were given Pakistani visas by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the spokesperson said."It's pertinent to mention that in the past couple of years, police have unearthed several such modules that lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy. In the past, several such boys have been arrested, while some of them were killed in encounters," he added.A case was registered and an investigation underway, the official said."Parents are requested to keep watch on their wards. Their prolonged absence from home should be immediately reported to police so that lives of these boys can be saved," he added.