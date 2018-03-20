Arrest looms for cricketer Mohammad Shami after wife demands 'justice'

Hours after an interview of Pakistani woman Alishba came on TV denying allegations that she had dated cricketer Muhammad Shami in Dubai, Shami’s wife Hasin Jehan demanded the Lal Bazar police in Kolkata to “arrest Shami and his family members immediately.”Hasin Jahan also recorded her statement at Alipur court in Kolkata. The crime branch talked to Shami’s relatives and neighbors for an hour. The Kolkata Police visited Amroha to investigate their properties.Alishba had earlier refuted Hasin Jahan’s claim of match-fixing or money transfer. She had said that their friendship should not be connected to match-fixing.Hasin had released a recording of an alleged phone call with Shami where the mail voice (apparently Shami's according to Hasin), is heard saying he met Alishba in Dubai to collect money sent by one Mohammad bhai.But Alishba claims she met Shami in Dubai but only by coincidence.