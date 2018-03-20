 Arrest looms for cricketer Mohammad Shami after wife demands 'justice'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Arrest looms for cricketer Mohammad Shami after wife demands 'justice'

Arrest looms for cricketer Mohammad Shami after wife demands 'justice'

Hasin Jahan also recorded her statement at Alipur court in Kolkata

By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 10:15 AM
Arrest looms for cricketer Mohammad Shami after wife demands 'justice'

Image grab: ABP News

New Delhi: Hours after an interview of Pakistani woman Alishba came on TV denying allegations that she had dated cricketer Muhammad Shami in Dubai, Shami’s wife Hasin Jehan demanded the Lal Bazar police in Kolkata to “arrest Shami and his family members immediately.”



Hasin Jahan also recorded her statement at Alipur court in Kolkata. The crime branch talked to Shami’s relatives and neighbors for an hour. The Kolkata Police visited Amroha to investigate their properties.

Alishba had earlier refuted Hasin Jahan’s claim of match-fixing or money transfer. She had said that their friendship should not be connected to match-fixing.

Hasin had released a recording of an alleged phone call with Shami where the mail voice (apparently Shami's according to Hasin), is heard saying he met Alishba in Dubai to collect money sent by one Mohammad bhai.

But Alishba claims she met Shami in Dubai but only by coincidence.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Chetan Cheetah rejoins duty after being shot 9 times by terrorists

trending now

VIDEO
Union minister Ram Vilas changed his statement from' against ...
VIDEO
Bachha Rai also made his daughter Shalini Rai top ...
INDIA
Separate religion for Lingayat: Karnataka govt accepts suggestions of ...