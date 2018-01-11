Arnab's Republic TV apologises after calling ABP News reporter a 'goon'



.@republic TV apologises for calling ABP News correspondent @jainendrakumar a 'goon' during its report on #JigneshMevani's rally. The channel says it was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/rsKznMgvdq

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 10, 2018



And @republic apologises for calling ABP News correspondent a 'goon' by airing the clarification. pic.twitter.com/JDMDY1v7VG



— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) January 10, 2018





The Nation Wants To Know, Will @republic and Arnab Goswami apologise for maligning the image of Journos & bystanders! Person whom Republic TV claiming to be the man who heckled their female journalist at Mevani rally in Delhi is himself a Journo with ABP News @jainendrakumar. pic.twitter.com/i7mxxre8kA

— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) January 10, 2018



Dear @republic the person you are claiming to be the man who heckled your female journalist at Mevani rally in Delhi is actually one of the finest TV reporter in Hindi journalism. @jainendrakumar is currently with @abpnewshindi

You should apologies for this ASAP@milindkhandekar pic.twitter.com/Z1AkFKuoOP



— उत्कर्ष कुमार सिंह (@UtkarshABP) January 9, 2018



: On Wednesday night, Republic TV finally apologized for calling an ABP News correspondent a 'goon' of the Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.The channel flashed the written apology around 10 pm with a full screen text calling it a 'genuine' error.On Tuesday, a ruckus ensued during Gujarat's Dalit leader and MLA Jignesh Mevani's Yuva Hunkaar Rally in Delhi. Unfortunately, one of Republic channel’s reporters, Shivani Gupta, who was also present there was heckled by some of the people in the rally.Outraging over the same, Republic TV swiftly went ahead circling the faces of those visible in the footage without even caring to cross-check and confirm as to who was actually the culprit.After this defamatory incident, ABP News had rightfully demanded an apology. They had also threatened to file a defamation case against Arnab Goswami and his channel, Republic TV, if an on-air apology was not broadcast during the prime time show.Others on social media too had questioned Republic TV's irresponsible journalism and had sought an apology