 Arnab's Republic TV apologises after calling ABP News reporter a 'goon'
On Wednesday night, Republic TV apologised for calling ABP News correspondent Jainendra Kumar a 'goon' during its report on Jignesh Mevani's rally.

By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 03:39 PM
New Delhi: On Wednesday night, Republic TV finally apologized for calling an ABP News correspondent a 'goon' of the Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

 



The channel flashed the written apology around 10 pm with a full screen text calling it a 'genuine' error.

 





What had happened:

On Tuesday, a ruckus ensued during Gujarat's Dalit leader and MLA Jignesh Mevani's  Yuva Hunkaar Rally in Delhi. Unfortunately, one of Republic channel’s reporters, Shivani Gupta, who was also present there was heckled by some of the people in the rally.

Outraging over the same, Republic TV swiftly went ahead circling the faces of those visible in the footage without even caring to cross-check and confirm as to who was actually the culprit. One of the faces encircled was actually of ABP News correspondent Jainendra Kumar who got unfairly targeted and was called a 'goon'.

After this defamatory incident, ABP News had rightfully demanded an apology. They had also threatened to file a defamation case against Arnab Goswami and his channel, Republic TV, if an on-air apology was not broadcast during the prime time show.



Others on social media too had questioned Republic TV's irresponsible journalism and had sought an apology

 



 



