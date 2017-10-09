Army JCO killed in J&K gunfight

Following information about the presence of militants in Drung village, the security forces commenced a search operation shortly after Sunday midnight, police sources said.
"As the cordon was being tightened, the hidden militants fired at the security forces injuring Subedar Raj Kumar who later succumbed to his injuries," the police sources said.
Defence Ministry sources, however, said a patrol party of the Army was fired upon by the militants and the JCO died in the exchange of firing between the militants and the security forces.
First Published: 09 Oct 2017 12:04 PM