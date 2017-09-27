Live Updates: Army inflicts heavy causalities on militants along Indo-Myanmar border

LIVE UPDATES:
- Indian troops suffered no casualties, officials maintained.
- According to a statement by the Eastern Command, a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) at about 4.45 am.
- "Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties," the statement added.
- It also asserted that Indian troops "did not cross the international border".
- Army sources maintained that it was "not a surgical strike".
- The Eastern Command also tweeted, "Reports of casualties to #IndianArmy personnel factually incorrect. Firefight occurred along Indo-Myanmar border at 0445 hrs today @adgpi."
- In June 2015, the Army had conducted a similar operation against banned insurgent groups following the killing of 20 soldiers in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies)
First Published: 27 Sep 2017 04:16 PM