 Live Updates: Army inflicts heavy causalities on militants along Indo-Myanmar border
Live Updates: Army inflicts heavy causalities on militants along Indo-Myanmar border

In June 2015, the Army had conducted a similar operation against banned insurgent groups following the killing of 20 soldiers in Manipur.

By: || Updated: 27 Sep 2017 04:19 PM
According to a statement by the Eastern Command, a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) at about 4.45 am.

NEW DELHI: The Army inflicted "heavy casualties" on the insurgent NSCN(K) group during "retaliatory" fire along the India-Myanmar border in the early hours of the morning, the Eastern Command said on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES:

  • Indian troops suffered no casualties, officials maintained.

  • According to a statement by the Eastern Command, a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) at about 4.45 am.

  • "Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties," the statement added.

  • It also asserted that Indian troops "did not cross the international border".

  • Army sources maintained that it was "not a surgical strike".

  • The Eastern Command also tweeted, "Reports of casualties to #IndianArmy personnel factually incorrect. Firefight occurred along Indo-Myanmar border at 0445 hrs today @adgpi."

  • In June 2015, the Army had conducted a similar operation against banned insurgent groups following the killing of 20 soldiers in Manipur.


(With inputs from agencies)

