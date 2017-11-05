Army foils infiltration bid by Pakistan's BAT team, two militants killed



The BAT comprises of highly trained special troops employed for Trans-Loc action of upto a depth of one to three kms.



The core of BAT includes special commandos and trained terrorists. Its task is to carry out small scale disruptive actions.



SSG commandos deployed on Pakistan side mainly form the core of its Border Action Team (BAT) and its deployed to carry out brutal military killing by long range snipers or an ambush.



BAT actions also facilitate induction of terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir



In 2016, Pakistan’s BAT commandos ambushed the Army’s counter infiltration patrol between the border fence and LoC.



Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said there was no casualty on the Indian side and that a possible tragedy was averted by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP)."BAT action bid foiled by Army and JKP. Two terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri. No casualty on our side. Possible tragedy averted," Vaid tweeted.The DGP did not share any further details.The force foiled a major infiltration attempt by the militants on the intermittent night of November 4 and 5 along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, an Army spokesman said."The terrorists, who tried to infiltrate by exploiting difficult terrain conditions along the LoC, were intercepted by the alert Army troops on duty close to the LoC."The terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing and in the ensuing gun battle two terrorists were killed while escaping towards the LoC," he said.The spokesman said that a large quantity of arms and ammunition, and other warlike stores were recovered from the slain militants."A deliberate search operation is still underway," the spokesman said, adding this is a fourth infiltration bid foiled in the Uri sector in the last five months."This displays the alertness and resilience of the Army troops who engaged and neutralized the terrorists and resulted in foiling this infiltration attempt in Uri Sector," he said.