 Kashmir: Armed men rob bank official of Rs 6 lakh in Kulgam
The official, who was on his way from Kulgam to his branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Kapran carrying Rs 6 lakh cash in his personal vehicle

Updated: 12 Mar 2018 02:03 PM
Image: ANI

Srinagar: A group of armed men on Monday looted Rs 6 lakh from the personal vehicle of a bank manager. The bank manager was on his way to his office in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.



The official, who was on his way from Kulgam to his branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Kapran carrying Rs 6 lakh cash in his personal vehicle. He was then was allegedly intercepted by a group a group of four gunmen.

He said the official was beaten up by the armed men before they took away the cash and fled the spot.

Police have started investigations into the incident.

