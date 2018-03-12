Kashmir: Armed men rob bank official of Rs 6 lakh in Kulgam

#Visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: Unidentified Gunmen looted Rs 6 Lakh after they stopped vehicle of J&K Branch manager near Shopian. The gunmen also beat up the manager before looting the money. Police has started investigation. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8iMot93InY
— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
The official, who was on his way from Kulgam to his branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Kapran carrying Rs 6 lakh cash in his personal vehicle. He was then was allegedly intercepted by a group a group of four gunmen.
He said the official was beaten up by the armed men before they took away the cash and fled the spot.
Police have started investigations into the incident.
First Published: 12 Mar 2018 02:01 PM